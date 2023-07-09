The Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo wraps up 50th year of entertainment

This horses have a rider a real run for their money on Saturday.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The final day of the 50th Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo hit the grandstands in Iron River.

Normally the way a rodeo rider’s body violently jerks back and forth can scare people away from becoming a rodeo athlete. Half a century ago, rodeo organizers realized while many people might not want to ride a horse or bull, they will watch other people do it. That’s when the Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo was created. Rodeo Committee member Ashley Burke said the event in Iron River is now a hit years later and features several events.

“Bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, and I’m sure I’m missing a few because we art just jammed packed,” Burke said. “We also have 50/50s the queen contestants are going around selling 50/50s and interacting with the crowd as part of their competition.”

Burke said the championship was a pro rodeo Cowboys and Cowgirls association, which means the athletes are competing to win points.

“Then hopefully they make it to the NFR that happens in Vegas which is a national finals rodeo so that’s kind of a big deal and it’s all part of our circuit,” said Burke. “We are part of the Great Lakes circuit as far as that for point wise.”

Burke said this event also had multiple vendors One comes all the way From Green Bay Wisconsin. Momma Z’s is a first-time vendor selling pieces of riding equipment and training aid called tack and feed.

Miss Rodeo Michigan’s 2023 winner Khalilah Smith also competed she said some people don’t know that there are a lot of African American rodeo athletes.

“You mainly see it in the Southern States, Oklahoma has a huge African American rodeo population and there are several rodeo associations that travel around like the Bill Picket invitational rodeo and the Midwest invitational rodeo that are black circuits,” said Smith.

The rodeo has entertained iron county for the last 50 years and organizers hope to see the tradition continue.

