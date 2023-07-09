Small break from the rain with more Monday evening

Sunnier skies and warmer air is in the forecast for most of Sunday and parts of Monday but chances of moderate rain rises Monday evening. Rain starts late tonight in the north with some out east Monday morning. A break from the rain is expected at the start Monday afternoon but warmer air will initiate heavier bands of rain Monday evening in the central and eastern counties. After it is all said and done some isolated areas could see around or slightly more than and inch of rain.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning; spotty rain showers in the west

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; isolated light rain in the morning with moderate rain in the evening

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lingering rain showers in the morning in the east and cooler

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; spotty rain chances

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; mild and nice

>Highs: High 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower

>Highs: 70s

