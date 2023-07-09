NMU men’s and women’s soccer host youth and adult tournaments with hopes to ‘grow the game’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The soccer pitch is a place for majestic moments and making memories, and that was just part of Northern Michigan’s goal during the 3v3 youth and 6v6 tournaments in Marquette on Saturday. NMU men’s soccer coach Alex Fatovic said the programs wanted to give the community an opportunity to play.

“Soccer traditionally is a fall and spring sport but in the U.P. It is a summer sport and we wanted to take advantage of that and give as many opportunities to the local community to play as we could,” Fatovic said. “We got our typical day camps in a couple weeks, but we felt like putting on a competition would be great and so far its gone awesome kids are out, families are out. It’s a beautiful day in the U.P. And why not come out and celebrate soccer.”

In a community known for winter sports like hockey, the summer soccer tournaments provide opportunities for everyone to be a part of the game and prepare for future competition.

“It’s good to see that it is a growing sport in a community like this and we just want to do our part to help these kids develop as much as they can especially in the summer months,” Fatovic said. “It’s all about the technical ability at a young age soccer is a hard sport to play just like hockey, you have to learn those skills at a young age so it’s great to see all these kids our here enjoying soccer on a Saturday at NMU.”

“If you look at our roster for next year, we’ve got four players that are form the Marquette area and we think it’s very important that young girls get to see themselves represented and so they’ve got a dream to chase and seeing them out there today — it’s terrific,” NMU women’s soccer coach Jon Sandoval said. “It’s exactly what we wanted, exactly what we want our program to represent.”

Win or lose, the tournaments’ main goal is to give those who want an opportunity to step on the pitch a chance to do so, and hopefully score a goal.

“Alex, Laura, and I know we have a goal to grow the game, that is one of our major goals and part of that is connecting with the community and it’s something that is extremely important to us,” Sandoval said.

Northern Michigan is working hard by growing the game, one tournament at a time.

