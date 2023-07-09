Iron County Cancer Ride will travel 319 miles to raise money for cancer patients

This is one of the shirts that can be purchased.
This is one of the shirts that can be purchased.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Later this month, two Iron County residents, John Kolbas and Lance Cunningham will ride bikes across the U.P. to raise money for cancer patients.

The four-day 319-mile journey will start in Ironwood and end at the Mackinac Bridge, Kolbas said all money is going to the Iron County Cancer Unit. Kolbas also said from now until the end of the journey they will be selling shirts, hats, travel mugs, and water bottles, that say Iron County Cancer Ride. He expressed how they have already done multiple fundraisers this summer.

“One was down at super one food in Ironwood where we bagged groceries for donations and tips, and we sold shirts and our merchandise down there,” said Kolbas. “We just had a fundraiser this past weekend at family foods in Iron River here and we sold hot dogs and brats,”

If you’re interested in donating or purchasing Iron County Cancer Ride merchandise, click here.

