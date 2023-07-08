UP Libertarian Party hosted March to Defend Lives in Harlow Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of gun rights advocates gathered at Harlow Park in Marquette to support the Second Amendment.

The March to Defend Lives was put on by the Upper Peninsula Libertarian Party. This event featured public speeches and tables containing information on the libertarian and gun rights movement.

Ryan Roberts, Upper Peninsula Libertarian Party chairman and event organizer said the goal was to educate people and to stand up for their constitutional rights.

“We look at gun rights as more of a tool of self-defense rather than a tool of violence which seems to be the going narrative in the media right now. So, we want to kind of flip that narrative a little bit. We aren’t for violence, especially being libertarians,” said Roberts.

Roberts said they are trying to make events like these more regular in the coming years.

