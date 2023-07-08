UP Libertarian Party hosted March to Defend Lives in Harlow Park

This event featured public speeches and tables containing information on the libertarian and...
This event featured public speeches and tables containing information on the libertarian and gun rights movement.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of gun rights advocates gathered at Harlow Park in Marquette to support the Second Amendment.

The March to Defend Lives was put on by the Upper Peninsula Libertarian Party. This event featured public speeches and tables containing information on the libertarian and gun rights movement.

Ryan Roberts, Upper Peninsula Libertarian Party chairman and event organizer said the goal was to educate people and to stand up for their constitutional rights.

“We look at gun rights as more of a tool of self-defense rather than a tool of violence which seems to be the going narrative in the media right now. So, we want to kind of flip that narrative a little bit. We aren’t for violence, especially being libertarians,” said Roberts.

Roberts said they are trying to make events like these more regular in the coming years.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dickinson County
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
Safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy injured at Wisconsin sawmill
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
Emergency appeal filed to reverse impending parole for Ontonagon man
Photo of Justin Taskey.
Wife of man killed by distracted driver has hope for the future
The investigation revealed that the woman had left her home carrying her pet cat. The woman...
Missing 79-year-old Ontonagon woman found unharmed

Latest News

Community driven artist Mary Wright is celebrated.
Exhibition held at Beaumier Heritage Center for beloved community member
The Pioneer Days Races is a smaller version of the U.P. Firefighters Tournament.
Marquette County fire departments participate in Pioneer Days firefighter races
Reenactors of French traders and Local Native Tribes teach history.
Relieving history in Big Bay
This year was the celebration of 150 years of Negaunee’s History.
Negaunee Pioneer Days participants show their pride with annual parade