Stephenson man sentenced to 2 to 10 years for child sexually abusive material

Generic prison graphic
Generic prison graphic(Source: MGN)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County man is going to prison for child sexually abusive material. The Menominee County Prosecutor announced that 37-year-old Mark Koldos of Stephenson was sentenced to 2 to ten years in prison on Friday.

According to the press release, on April 29, 2019, Detective Sgt. Jean Bellinger of the Michigan State Police (MSP) discovered that an inmate at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution (OCI) in Wisconsin received images via USPS and electronic email from Eagle Pro Photography, a business located in Menominee.

Det. Bellinger’s investigation revealed that Koldos was the owner of EaglePro, and was sending photographs of children to his twin brother, an inmate at OCI.

The press releases stated that Koldos has possession of still images and videos of young females between the ages of 10 and 12 years old. Koldos fled to Virginia, where he lived under a false name. He was arrested on a three-year-old warrant in October 2021 and was extradited back to Michigan.

This is the 19th prison sentence obtained by Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dickinson County
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
Safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy injured at Wisconsin sawmill
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
Emergency appeal filed to reverse impending parole for Ontonagon man
The investigation revealed that the woman had left her home carrying her pet cat. The woman...
Missing 79-year-old Ontonagon woman found unharmed
Photo of Justin Taskey.
Wife of man killed by distracted driver has hope for the future

Latest News

According to the Chassell Lions Club, the number of shortcakes sold was surprisingly higher...
75th Copper Country Strawberry Festival sells more shortcakes then usual on first day
This is a picture of US-41 post road joint repairs.
Michigan Department of Transportation set to resume US-41 resurfacing, safety project July 17
This 12 hundred-square-foot three-bedroom home will be located on Carr Street in Negaunee.
‘Build a Home in a Day’ event features a 1200-square-foot home
New SCBAs for Chocolay Township Fire Department
Chocolay Township Fire Department gets funding for new SCBAs from state budget