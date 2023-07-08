Stephenson man sentenced to 2 to 10 years for child sexually abusive material

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County man is going to prison for child sexually abusive material. The Menominee County Prosecutor announced that 37-year-old Mark Koldos of Stephenson was sentenced to 2 to ten years in prison on Friday.

According to the press release, on April 29, 2019, Detective Sgt. Jean Bellinger of the Michigan State Police (MSP) discovered that an inmate at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution (OCI) in Wisconsin received images via USPS and electronic email from Eagle Pro Photography, a business located in Menominee.

Det. Bellinger’s investigation revealed that Koldos was the owner of EaglePro, and was sending photographs of children to his twin brother, an inmate at OCI.

The press releases stated that Koldos has possession of still images and videos of young females between the ages of 10 and 12 years old. Koldos fled to Virginia, where he lived under a false name. He was arrested on a three-year-old warrant in October 2021 and was extradited back to Michigan.

This is the 19th prison sentence obtained by Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg in 2023.

