Relieving history in Big Bay

Big Bay, Mich. (WLUC) -Witness French voyagers land again, at the Thunderbay Inn. The event is sponsored by the Big Bay Sportsman’s Club and the Thunderbay Inn.

Community members witnessed cannon showing, musket firing, knife and tomahawk throwing, and the sailing of handmade canoes. The event also included a plethora of Native music and examples of how traders lived. Organizers said lessons can still be derived from those times.

“So, History as they say. If you don’t learn from history you are bound to repeat it, instead of improving your life.” Said Primary Organizer Brian Holmblade.

This living history exhibit goes from July 8 through July 10.

