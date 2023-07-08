Negaunee Pioneer Days participants show their pride with annual parade

This year was the celebration of 150 years of Negaunee’s History.
This year was the celebration of 150 years of Negaunee's History.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Pioneer Days celebration came to an end with the annual parade and the fireworks.

This year was the celebration of 150 years of Negaunee’s History. Floats filled the roads of downtown Negaunee. Parade participants consisted of Negaunee class reunions, sports teams and members of the Pioneer Princess Pageants.

Amy Clickner, Negaunee Class of 1983 representative said the feeling of community makes her proud to call Negaunee home.

“It’s the best time of the year in Negaunee, Pioneer Week. It all culminates with this amazing parade… It’s just a great small community feel,” Clickner said.

The Negaunee alumni said the Miners have always had a strong sense of history and a foundation of tradition.

“It’s just important to continue to celebrate that generation after generation. You probably won’t find more people who are more proud to wear maize and blue all year round and support their sports teams and their high school and things like that,” said Clickner. “Again, small community feel, big community love.”

Pioneer Days festivities ended with the Negaunee Fireworks Display over Teal Lake.

