Marquette County fire departments participate in Pioneer Days firefighter races

There were 3 different races each team took part in.
The Pioneer Days Races is a smaller version of the U.P. Firefighters Tournament.
The Pioneer Days Races is a smaller version of the U.P. Firefighters Tournament.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - While the Negaunee community enjoyed the final festivities of Pioneer Days, the firefighters of Marquette County were putting their skills to the test.

The Pioneer Days Races was a smaller-scale version of the U.P. Firefighters Tournament. It was only open to fire departments in Marquette County. Negaunee City, Negaunee Township, Ishpeming Township, Chocolay Township, Marquette City, and Champion fire departments were all involved in the event.

There were 3 different races each team took part in. The Firehose Race, the Hose Exchange, and the Mystery Race. The Mystery Race was kept a mystery until it was time to race.

Kenneth Hill, Ishpeming Township Probationary Firefighter said this is a way to spend time with other departments and to have some fun too.

“It’s camaraderie amongst departments, it also helps out with training, your fundamentals. It helps with connecting couplings, hydrant work, nozzle work, teamwork, and all that good stuff… and give a good show for the community, I mean that’s what it’s really about,” said Hill.

The U.P. Firefighters Tournament will be held in Negaunee this year, and that will be going on July 28 through July 30.

