Manistique First United Methodist Church holds pasty sale

Manistique First United Methodist
Manistique First United Methodist(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Manistique First United Methodist Church returned for its annual pasty sale at Manistique’s Folk Fest. For 34 years the Church has been known selling pasties at the event. All proceeds from the Folk Fest Booth go to the Good Neighbor’s Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, and St. Vincent’s Food Pantry as well.

Pastor B.J. Ash said this booth and its goal is to give back to those in need.

“So, the Whole Purpose of Mission Ministry in the area is to show one another we do love and we do care for one another and we all are children of God and that we do support one another and that we help all people in need and that’s just part of the history of the church,” said Ash.

The Manistique United Methodist Church has been a part of Folk Fest every year and will continue its work next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dickinson County
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
Safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy injured at Wisconsin sawmill
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
Emergency appeal filed to reverse impending parole for Ontonagon man
Photo of Justin Taskey.
Wife of man killed by distracted driver has hope for the future
The investigation revealed that the woman had left her home carrying her pet cat. The woman...
Missing 79-year-old Ontonagon woman found unharmed

Latest News

Paul B. Sign
Manistique celebrates 34th annual Folk Fest
This event featured public speeches and tables containing information on the libertarian and...
UP Libertarian Party hosted March to Defend Lives in Harlow Park
Community driven artist Mary Wright is celebrated.
Exhibition held at Beaumier Heritage Center for beloved community member
The Pioneer Days Races is a smaller version of the U.P. Firefighters Tournament.
Marquette County fire departments participate in Pioneer Days firefighter races