Manistique First United Methodist Church holds pasty sale

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Manistique First United Methodist Church returned for its annual pasty sale at Manistique’s Folk Fest. For 34 years the Church has been known selling pasties at the event. All proceeds from the Folk Fest Booth go to the Good Neighbor’s Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, and St. Vincent’s Food Pantry as well.

Pastor B.J. Ash said this booth and its goal is to give back to those in need.

“So, the Whole Purpose of Mission Ministry in the area is to show one another we do love and we do care for one another and we all are children of God and that we do support one another and that we help all people in need and that’s just part of the history of the church,” said Ash.

The Manistique United Methodist Church has been a part of Folk Fest every year and will continue its work next year.

