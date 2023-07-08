Manistique celebrates 34th annual Folk Fest

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Live music, vendors, great food, and fun can be found at the 34th annual Folk Fest in Manistique. This annual tradition celebrates the history of the town and its growing community.

Schoolcraft Tourism and Commerce Executive Director, Victoria George, said Folk Fest is important because it brings friends and family together. “Folk Fest is important for one because it is a Tradition.

“It’s a place where a lot of our residents get together with their families to come down and celebrate. Have just enjoyed the activities we have going on here,” said George. Folk Fest Organizer Paul Walker said his favorite part of Folk Fest is seeing the passion of Manistique.

“My favorite is the fact that I can see that all our work since we started in January, Planning this, comes together with so many volunteers that are passionate about our community. Watching our big festival come together like a well-oiled machine,” said Walker.

Every year there is a Folk Hero, This hero is a person nominated because of their outstanding support in the community. Organizers say many local shops and clubs volunteered to make Folk Fest the success that it is.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital CEO and Folk Fest volunteer, Andy Bertapelle, said the core foundation of Folk Fest and Manistique is its community.

“The best part about volunteering is just the community. Seeing the Community, talking to the community, engaging with the community, listening to the community, and having a lot of fun. All these things are just a fantastic day to spend time with the community.” Said Bertapelle.

Folk Fest concluded with food and fireworks at dark over Lake Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.