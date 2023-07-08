Isolated thunderstorms roll in with rainy start to work week

Moderate to heavy bands of rain possible in some areas
Moderate to heavy bands of rain possible in some areas
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Isolated areas have received isolated severe thunderstorms with lingering scattered rain this evening. As the weekend progress some areas will get warmer with more chances of showers Sunday night into Monday morning. The work week is looking to start off wet so be sure to have the umbrella ready for Monday morning as rain will be scattered in the central and western counties. After Tuesday rain chances calm down a little with only isolated rain showers possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon with showers in the evening

>Highs: : Low to High 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning; increases in the afternoon with showers in the evening

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain showers with isolated thunderstorms possible

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lingering chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon possible

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated chances for rain

>Highs: 70s/80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; mild and nice

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower

>Highs: 70s

