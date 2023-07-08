Exhibition held at Beaumier Heritage Center for beloved community member

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks gathered at Northern Michigan University to celebrate the life and legacy of Mary Wright.

Saturday at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, community driven artist Mary Wright, was celebrated by those that knew her. Guests took part in the refreshments, public speakers, video sharing, and music. Those attending this free event also saw the new Beaumier Center exhibit, “Mary Biekkola Wright: A Retrospective 1986-2011.”

“It was high time that we organized something and galvanized all the people. You know circles of friends and various interconnecting circles and concentric circles of all these people that knew her, appreciated her, were mad at her often, were inspired by her, and did the work,” said Memorial Organizer Dianne Patrick.

The Beaumier Center Exhibit for Mary will stay open till Aug 28.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.