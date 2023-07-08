75th Copper Country Strawberry Festival sells more shortcakes then usual on first day

By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The first day of the 75th Copper Country Strawberry Festival has come to a close.

Hundreds of visitors dropped by the festival Friday, which opened at 9 a.m.

Vendors selling arts, crafts and baked goods filled the Centennial Park area.

Activities such as an old-fashioned cake walk, a fish boil dinner and horse-drawn wagon rides were available throughout the afternoon.

All the while, hamburgers, fries and the festival’s famous strawberry shortcakes were served to many.

According to the Chassell Lions Club Secretary and Crane Berry Farm Owner Dan Crane, the number of shortcakes sold was surprisingly higher than usual for the festival’s first day.

“Normally, it’s a little slow, we get our feet underneath us while we’re making shortcakes,” said Crane. “But there was a line right away at 9 o’clock this morning, and the crafters were busy. I’m not really sure what’s causing that, but we like it.”

According to the club, 1,464 quarts of strawberries were prepared for this year’s festival, as well as 5,100 shortcakes.

“We’re probably halfway through all of our shortcake that we are going to serve for both days,” continued Crane. “We’re in pretty good shape.”

The evening wrapped up with a children’s parade, as well as the stage competition and crowning of the Strawberry Queen.

Strawberry Queen coordinator Lara Neves spoke about how the Queens are selected each year.

“The girls are self-selected,” said Neves. “If they want to participate in the pageant, all they need to do is find a sponsor, and they are able to do so. Then, we work with them for about a month beforehand, talking about the ins and outs of the pageant.”

A few days before the festival, each candidate meets with the judges individually, who scores them on their personality, goals and character. This makes up 60% of the scoring for the pageant.

The stage competition on the first day is worth 40% of the score, and according to Neves, is based on each candidate’s stage presence.

A dance at the Chassell VFW post ran until midnight to finish up the first day.

For a schedule for the second day of the festival, check out the festival’s official page by clicking here.

