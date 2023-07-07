Yoga studio helps athletes round out training during off-seasons

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoga can be a tool to round out an athlete’s complete training by increasing their mental and physical strength and flexibility.

The Ishpeming Varsity Football Team is starting to include yoga in their summertime workout routines.

Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga says yoga isn’t just a good workout, it’s a good work-in.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the studio to chat with Socia and Ishpeming High School’s Varsity Football Coach Mike Lyman about the benefits of including yoga in an athlete’s off-season regimen, before joining a quick flow with some of the junior and senior boys on the team.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Yoga Instructor Kellie Socia and Football Coach Mike Lyman about using yoga to enhance an athlete's off-season training.

Kellie Socia leads a quick 'yoga for athletes' flow at Rise Up Yoga studio.

Apart from the mental and physical benefits, Socia says yoga can be a great team-bonding tool.

You can contact Socia at Rise Up Yoga to schedule a private session for your team to get in the studio.

You can check out Rise Up Yoga’s current class offerings and pricing at riseupyoga906.com.

