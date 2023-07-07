State American Legion award won by UP commander

Howard Seid was presented with the 2023 Michigan State Legionnaire of The Year Award.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. (WLUC) -A UP American Legion commander has received a special award.

Howard Seide is the commander of the Rockland American Legion Post 92.

Friday, he received the State 2023 Legionnaire of The Year Award. It was presented at the state convention in the Soo.

Seide said he believes he won this award due to his post’s recent veteran and community events.

“Ah Rockland post 92 has been going strong for over 100 years. It’s going to continue to go strong,” said Seide. “Like I said, we give so much back to the community, to Rockland, to Ontonagon County, to all veterans, and to kids, everything. We just love doing for others and that’s what the post is all about.”

Commander Seide said this award isn’t about him, but the entire Rockland American Legion Post.

