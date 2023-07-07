Showery start to the weekend before a sunnier reprieve

Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts

High pressure delivers mild and mostly sunny conditions to Upper Michigan through Friday. But, the pleasant break is brief as a Canadian Prairies low brushes across the U.P. Saturday. The system brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms before showers diminish in the wake of the system’s exit early Sunday. Another system follows from the Canadian Shield later Sunday evening, spreading a new round of rain and thunderstorms through early next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers spreading west to east overnight

>Lows: 50s/60

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, isolated thunderstorms; tapering off west in the afternoon, then central and east in the evening; north winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower, then increasing clouds in the evening with rain showers, isolated thunderstorms moving in west

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, few thunderstorms then diminishing and becoming mostly sunny during the day

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland) -> falling temps to 60s late afternoon/early evening

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland)

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower; mild

>Highs: 70s

