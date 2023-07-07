Pre-75th Copper Country Strawberry Festival strawberry cleaning sees massive volunteer turn-out

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of volunteers came out for the pre-75th Copper Country Strawberry Festival community strawberry cleaning in Chassell Thursday evening.

According to Chassell Lions Club Board Member Pam Hiltunen, it is the largest-ever turnout of volunteers for the event.

“They’re wonderful, friendly people that want to help our community,” continued Hiltunen. “And they must love the Strawberry Festival as much as all the Lions do because they came out in droves for us tonight.”

The cleaning is set just before the beginning of the festival on Friday. 1,464 quarts of strawberries went through the cleaning process this year. The strawberries were gathered from seven strawberry farms in the area, two farms more from last year.

“We’re doing an extra amount of berries this year,” added Hiltunen. “We had a lot last year, and we were done in record time. It was like two hours and 20 minutes. This year, I think we’re going to be close to that, even though we are doing that many more quarts of berries.”

After being washed, the trays of strawberries were taken out into the Centennial Park pavilion. Volunteers then cut them up and put them into containers for Friday.

“The berries are pretty sweet, pretty delicious Chassell berries,” said Hiltunen. “Then they go into the coolers that we have here. Tomorrow, we’ll take them out as needed, give them a little mash-up with the masher and start to serve our delicious shortcake.”

The berries will be used for 5,100 shortcakes at this year’s festival.

For a schedule of this year’s Strawberry Festival, check out its official site here.

