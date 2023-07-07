Portage Lake District Library to hold bike parade this weekend

Youth who attend will be able to participate with decorated bikes, learn how to use the bike...
Youth who attend will be able to participate with decorated bikes, learn how to use the bike repair station near the library, and then receive a treat at the end of the parade at Ray Kestner Waterfront Park.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library is putting on a bike parade Saturday afternoon.

It is a part of the library’s All Together Now youth summer reading program.

“This summer, our summer reading theme is ‘All Together Now’,” said PLDL Staff Member and Parade Organizer Holly Nemiroff. “And we thought what a great way to celebrate the theme of All Together Now by having a bike parade.”

Children must bring their own bikes and gather on the downtown pier outside the library.

They can either decorate their bikes before arriving or decorate them when they arrive with the materials provided by the library.

Before the parade, Rhythm Bike and Board will show attendees how to use the pier’s bike maintenance station.

“Lots of people don’t even know it’s here, or they don’t know how to use it,” continued Nemiroff. “So, we thought that would be a great thing to do.”

The parade will then begin, going along Lakeshore Drive to Ray Kestner Waterfront Park.

“Down to Chutes and Ladders,” added Nemiroff. “With the Book Bike in the lead and have a sweet treat and celebrate being together.”

The Book Bike is a library-owned bike with a container for books attached and is used at various events.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 2.

For more information on other upcoming PLDL events, click here.

