A pleasant summer day with more of showers into the weekend

High pressure keeps skies clear and conditions dry today. Then, a cold front swings through tomorrow with showers and thundershowers, especially for the Central and Eastern U.P. It will be cooler as temperatures will be lower than normal. However, temps rebound on Sunday. Another front is expected to bring more rain on Monday through early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s along the shorelines, mid to up 70s inland

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Morning showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 70s

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.