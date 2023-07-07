The morning team gets a preview of 11th annual Keweenaw Brewfest

Over 50 different breweries will attend with over 200 alcoholic drinks to enjoy
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you love beer, hard ciders, and seltzers, then the Keweenaw BrewFest is the perfect event for you.

Eric Stier, a Rotary of Houghton member, joins Pavlina Osta in the studio to explain what the event benefits.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

