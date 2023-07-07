Michigan DNR gives tips for how to deal with aquatic invasive species

DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin expressed the best way to avoid spreading these types of species into different lakes is to clean boats.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first week in July is aquatic invasive species awareness week and the DNR in Marquette wants to make boaters aware of potentially harmful invasive species in Upper Michigan.

The DNR said there are multiple types of aquatic invasive species including plants, fish, and exotic mussels. DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin expressed how the best way to avoid spreading these types of species into different lakes is called the clean, drain, and dry method.

“When you take your boat out of the water you clean of any muscles that might be attached to it or any vegetation that might be stuck in your prop propellor and you clean it all off,” said Pepin.

The DNR said if you don’t clean your boat off every time you take it out of the water you could risk polluting the next body of water you go into.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Update: Mechanical failure caused vehicle to drive off parking deck in Houghton
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
UPDATE: Portion of M-553 reopens after 2-car crash slowed traffic
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
1 in custody following police pursuit in Marquette Township
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dickinson County
Chambers was arrested for delivery of meth causing death in Chippewa County
1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged

Latest News

Dozens of volunteers turned out to cut over 1,464 quarts of strawberries, which will be used...
Pre-75th Copper Country Strawberry Festival strawberry cleaning sees massive volunteer turn-out
The MSO rehearsing
Marquette Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘POPS! in the Park’ concert
A Neighborhood like this could be receiving a more homes soon.
Invest UP announced its $15,000,000 ‘Build U.P.’ housing fund
Fittante said this fund was made possible because Invest U.P. was able to receive one of the enhance