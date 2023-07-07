Michigan DNR gives tips for how to deal with aquatic invasive species

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first week in July is aquatic invasive species awareness week and the DNR in Marquette wants to make boaters aware of potentially harmful invasive species in Upper Michigan.

The DNR said there are multiple types of aquatic invasive species including plants, fish, and exotic mussels. DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin expressed how the best way to avoid spreading these types of species into different lakes is called the clean, drain, and dry method.

“When you take your boat out of the water you clean of any muscles that might be attached to it or any vegetation that might be stuck in your prop propellor and you clean it all off,” said Pepin.

The DNR said if you don’t clean your boat off every time you take it out of the water you could risk polluting the next body of water you go into.

