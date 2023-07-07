Michigan Department of Transportation set to resume US-41 resurfacing, safety project July 17

This is a picture of US-41 post road joint repairs.
This is a picture of US-41 post road joint repairs.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The US 41/M-28 road resurfacing and safety project has successfully completed phase one with more work on the horizon.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said phase one was all about joint repairs which went a lot faster than expected. MDOT communications representative Dan Weingarten said now that traffic is running through the zone, patches are helping to ensure maximum compaction. He said phase two will consist of workers grading and reconfiguring crossovers.

“When motorists drive through, they should expect those single lane closures,” said Weingarten. “The paving portion will be right after we get the milling of the top surface done. We are going to try to do some of those paving operations at night to minimize the impact and if you’re coming through at night, expect that you might see some work.”

MDOT said contractors and subcontractors will be back on site on Monday, July 17.

