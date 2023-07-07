Marquette Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘POPS! in the Park’ concert

The MSO rehearsing
The MSO rehearsing(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Terese Ledy and Ethan Jennings
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and Eagle Mine are hosting a concert in Presque Isle Park.

“POPS! In the Park” is a George Gerschwin-themed concert by the full MSO ensemble. The concert will feature vocals by Broadway performers turned-NMU professors Jimmy and Kristen Ludwig.

Betsy Grugin, MSO operations manager, said the symphony was founded so locals could gather to play their instruments.

“It’s really built since then. We do have some non-locals that perform with us, but the bulk of the orchestra are the locals,” said Grugin. “I think anyone that has seen us perform year after year will know that we’ve really grown as musicians.”

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Presque Isle Park Band Shell. In case of rain, the concert will happen Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Some benches will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. There is no charge for admission.

