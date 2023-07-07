Marquette, Escanaba Meijer stores donate to Upper Peninsula Honor Flight

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Honor Flight has received a $10,000 donation from the Marquette and Escanaba Meijer stores.

This is part of the Meijer Team Gives program. This program allows Meijer team members to choose an organization in their area that means something to them. Each chosen organization is then given a $5,000 donation. This year, the Marquette and Escanaba Meijer’s both happened to choose UPHF.

John Spaulding, Marquette Meijer store director said that team members chose this particular organization because UPHF is a non-profit organization that honors American veterans for their sacrifices.

“Every single one of our team members could walk by that and look at these 4 great organizations and choose one of the 4 for this time, and overwhelmingly my team members picked U.P. Honor Flight. So why? My team members picked it. It was very important to them.”

Both Escanaba and Marquette stores met in Escanaba Thursday to award UPHF the donation.

