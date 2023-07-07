Marquette, Escanaba Meijer stores donate to Upper Peninsula Honor Flight

This year, the Marquette and Escanaba Meijer’s both happened to choose UPHF.
This year, the Marquette and Escanaba Meijer’s both happened to choose UPHF.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Honor Flight has received a $10,000 donation from the Marquette and Escanaba Meijer stores.

This is part of the Meijer Team Gives program. This program allows Meijer team members to choose an organization in their area that means something to them. Each chosen organization is then given a $5,000 donation. This year, the Marquette and Escanaba Meijer’s both happened to choose UPHF.

John Spaulding, Marquette Meijer store director said that team members chose this particular organization because UPHF is a non-profit organization that honors American veterans for their sacrifices.

“Every single one of our team members could walk by that and look at these 4 great organizations and choose one of the 4 for this time, and overwhelmingly my team members picked U.P. Honor Flight. So why? My team members picked it. It was very important to them.”

Both Escanaba and Marquette stores met in Escanaba Thursday to award UPHF the donation.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dickinson County
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
Emergency appeal filed to reverse impending parole for Ontonagon man
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
1 in custody following police pursuit in Marquette Township
The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Update: Mechanical failure caused vehicle to drive off parking deck in Houghton
1 dead after pickup towing camper veers off US-2

Latest News

Youth who attend will be able to participate with decorated bikes, learn how to use the bike...
Portage Lake District Library to hold bike parade this weekend
The MSO rehearsing
Marquette Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘POPS! in the Park’ concert on Saturday
TV6's Tia Trudgeon is LIVE at Chassell Centennial Park for the 75th Annual Copper Country...
75th Annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival now underway
Kellie Socia leads boys of the Ishpeming Varsity Football Team through a yoga flow.
Yoga studio helps athletes round out training during off-seasons