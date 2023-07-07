Iron River ‘Market Days’ kicks off weekend rodeo roundup

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Championship Rodeo is underway in Iron River. Before the rodeo, more than 20 vendors from across the area gathered for the annual “Market Days” on Genesee Street.

The street is packed with food vendors, painters, and unique homemade items. The market fair allows up-and-coming local artists to showcase their work.

“I use all local leaves and flowers, including wildflowers. I incorporate them into my art. I will preserve them, press them, and then add them into my drawings,” said Joy Shinault, Market Days vendor.

Shinault started selling her work last year and this is her second ever showcase. You can support her artwork here. The U.P. Championship Rodeo continues Friday night and Saturday in Iron River.

