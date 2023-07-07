Invest UP announced its $15,000,000 ‘Build U.P.’ housing fund

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With increased efforts to find housing solutions, Invest UP was happy to announce its new Build U.P. housing fund Thursday.

This project’s main goal is to help citizens across the U.P. find housing. Invest UP CEO Marty Fittante says this $15,000,000 fund gives his organization the opportunity to be a resource.

“What we really tried to do with this fund is develop a program that’s not prescriptive, it’s pretty nimble, and it can meet the needs that we know exist across the Upper Peninsula,” said Fittante. “At the end of the day, we hope that it’s really a quick process and a process that is easy to understand and to use and it adresses impactable housing development across the Upper Peninsula.”

The project consists of two programs. One is the Residential Infrastructure Loan Program, which provides financial assistance to Upper Peninsula cities, villages, counties, and townships to facilitate infrastructure extensions to new residential or rehabilitated housing. These include water, sewer, and road improvements.

Build U.P. will loan the local unit of government funds by purchasing their bonds at interest rates favorable to the local unit.

The second program is called the Cash Collateral Program, which provides cash collateral to enhance U.P. lending institution funding. Recipients must partner with a local lending institution to access funds. Funds may cover all or a portion of a calculated shortfall (as described by the lending institution).

Fittante said this fund was made possible because Invest U.P. was able to receive one of the enhancements grants from last year’s state budget.

“So, what this did then was, in a trust, [give] that money to us through the state budget, and it gave us the opportunity to address U.P. priorities with it,” said Fittante. “We started with housing because we believe that’s the biggest issue in front of the Upper Peninsula for growth opportunity.”

The way it works is if a person or company has a development need, they can make an application request at manager@buildupmi.com.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said this fund offers an opportunity for interest and developers to get their projects started sooner.

“For example, building with the right approach is really what is most unique for each community,” said Kovacs. “It’s not necessarily having to fit into a certain box, it is really something that is another useful tool that can be really utilized for the best interest of the community and for that development,”

Fittante said Invest U.P. has already received six expressions of interest and two completed pre-applications.

