Fifth-generation Wisconsin farm harvests trees during regular forest ‘thinning’

SPREAD EAGLE, Wis. (WLUC) - A family tree farm in Florence County, Wisconsin is cutting down thousands of its trees in a regular harvest. This is a process called “thinning.”

Thousands of trees stand tall at the Theer Tree Farm in Spread Eagle. Current co-owner Susan Theer helped plant the first trees in 1958 and has watched them grow into the present.

“They were a foot tall,” Theer said “They are now 70 feet tall.”

Theer’s father started the farm. Now, it has become a fifth generation business. Theer said her family has celebrated many milestones on the farm.

“My sons, my grandchildren, and now my great-grandchildren all have a hand in this,” Theer said. “I fell in love with my husband here. Four years ago, my grandson was married here.”

The family owns more than 400 acres of land, with more than 30,000 trees in the ground. Right now, they are “thinning” the forest by cutting down thousands of trees ready to harvest. A thinning takes place every eight to 12 years. Then, the family will replant trees to replace harvested ones.

“The majority of the products from this particular plantation will go to Gwinn, Michigan to our sawmill,” said Johnny Johnson, PotlatchDeltic Corporation procuring forester.

The larger pieces of lumber will be used for building houses. Smaller sections of trees will go to Escanaba’s Billerud Mill and will be made into paper pulp.

“Forests like this are important,” said Stuart Boren, Florence County forester. “They are timber engines, they’re strong and they are growing a lot of cubic feet per acre per year.”

Boren has worked in forestry for more than 40 years; he said the industry has undergone significant change.

“It is not much unlike what we have seen in the dairy farm industry,” Boren said. “Whether we like it or not, we are getting fewer larger contractors that are doing the majority of the work across northern Wisconsin and the U.P.”

Despite that, Boren said the Theer family farm will remain successful for several more decades. This is the farm’s third thinning in 65 years. He estimates the farm will still be in operation for at least another 65 years.

