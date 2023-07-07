Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July. (Source: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A Southern California couple celebrated the Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets to their family.

Sara Gutovich gave birth to two girls and two boys at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday.

Hospital officials said the babies each weighed more than 4 pounds. The quadruplets were born about five weeks early so they have been moved to the neonatal intensive care unit, but staff says the babies are resting.

According to the hospital, Dr. Steven Rad delivered the quadruplets via C-section with the babies born at about 34 weeks.

Parents Sara and Jay Gutovich said they are feeling “blessed” after welcoming the quadruplets.

Hospital officials said the couple also have a 3-year-old son waiting at home for the arrival of his new siblings.

“Our team is monitoring the babies’ progress and looking forward to the day when they have grown enough to leave the hospital and go home with their family,” the hospital staff shared.

A spokesperson for Cedars-Sinai said quadruplets are extremely rare, occurring only once in every 700,000 pregnancies.

