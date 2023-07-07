Chocolay Township Fire Department gets funding for new SCBAs from state budget

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - $150,000 in Michigan’s next state budget will help keep Chocolay Township residents and firefighters safer.

The Chocolay Township Fire Department has been trying to secure funding to replace expiring self-contained breathing apparatuses, or SCBAs. With that money coming from the state, the department has purchased 24 new SCBAs, one for each of its members.

“We use the air packs on probably half the calls a year, so they’re used quite frequently, there are a lot of regulations that we have to follow with them, so this is one of them, we got this money, our former air packs were expired so per regulations we are required to replace them,” said Lee Gould, Chocolay Township Fire Chief.

The CTFD responds to more than 100 calls each year.

“As you write more grants you get better at them and you finally get something funded for something like this, it’s a big deal for the department but also for the taxpayers as well, we’re writing a grant, we’re getting this funded through an additional source outside of our normal funding mechanisms,” Gould added.

Chocolay Township Manager Bill DeGroot explains the new funding.

“The opportunity came up in the state budget under a new program started by the Governor and the Legislature in a public safety program, they allotted about six million dollars in this year’s budget and thankfully, our project was seen as beneficial enough,” DeGroot said.

Both the Governor’s office and Representative Jenn Hill’s office called Chocolay Township officials to let them know they were awarded the money.

“It’s not often that the U.P. actually sees a lot of this type of money so it was very nice to see that Lansing is spending money in the U.P. for smaller departments like ours,” DeGroot said.

All Chocolay Township firefighters have been fit-tested for all the new equipment.

