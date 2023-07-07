Chocolay Township Fire Department gets funding for new SCBAs from state budget

New SCBAs for Chocolay Township Fire Department
New SCBAs for Chocolay Township Fire Department(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - $150,000 in Michigan’s next state budget will help keep Chocolay Township residents and firefighters safer.

The Chocolay Township Fire Department has been trying to secure funding to replace expiring self-contained breathing apparatuses, or SCBAs. With that money coming from the state, the department has purchased 24 new SCBAs, one for each of its members.

“We use the air packs on probably half the calls a year, so they’re used quite frequently, there are a lot of regulations that we have to follow with them, so this is one of them, we got this money, our former air packs were expired so per regulations we are required to replace them,” said Lee Gould, Chocolay Township Fire Chief.

The CTFD responds to more than 100 calls each year.

“As you write more grants you get better at them and you finally get something funded for something like this, it’s a big deal for the department but also for the taxpayers as well, we’re writing a grant, we’re getting this funded through an additional source outside of our normal funding mechanisms,” Gould added.

Chocolay Township Manager Bill DeGroot explains the new funding.

“The opportunity came up in the state budget under a new program started by the Governor and the Legislature in a public safety program, they allotted about six million dollars in this year’s budget and thankfully, our project was seen as beneficial enough,” DeGroot said.

Both the Governor’s office and Representative Jenn Hill’s office called Chocolay Township officials to let them know they were awarded the money.

“It’s not often that the U.P. actually sees a lot of this type of money so it was very nice to see that Lansing is spending money in the U.P. for smaller departments like ours,” DeGroot said.

All Chocolay Township firefighters have been fit-tested for all the new equipment.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dickinson County
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
Emergency appeal filed to reverse impending parole for Ontonagon man
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
1 in custody following police pursuit in Marquette Township
The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Update: Mechanical failure caused vehicle to drive off parking deck in Houghton
1 dead after pickup towing camper veers off US-2

Latest News

This is a picture of US-41 post road joint repairs.
Michigan Department of Transportation set to resume US-41 resurfacing, safety project July 17
This 12 hundred-square-foot three-bedroom home will be located on Carr Street in Negaunee.
‘Build a Home in a Day’ event features a 1200-square-foot home
Delta County Board of Commissioners meeting
Delta County residents begin process to recall three county commissioners
The Theer family has operated the tree farm in Spread Eagle since 1958. It is now a 5th...
Fifth-generation Wisconsin farm harvests trees during regular forest ‘thinning’