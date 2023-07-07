‘Build a Home in a Day’ event features a 1200-square-foot home

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every year, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity and Home Builders Association of the U.P. members partner for their Build a House in a Day event.

Habitat for Humanity Board Director Carol Hicks said this weekend was all about setting the foundation of the home.

“We’ll be framing in all of the exterior walls together and we are looking at maybe coming back tomorrow and maybe setting the roof trusses,” said Hicks. “It’s going to take a couple of days to frame this into a box looking like a house.”

This year’s home will be a 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bathroom home. The house will be located on Carr Street in Negaunee. Hicks said they are able to do this through grant money the organization receives. He also said the families they put into these homes must qualify and meet certain requirements.

“Low income, certain financial needs of course like family size and everything,” said Hicks. “Then, we select a family. Then, the hardest thing is finding land.”

The retired NMU professor said in 32 years, they’ve been able to build 110 homes. He also said the families in these homes will have a mortgage and an interest-free loan through the Habitat organization. Marquette County Habitat for Humanity program support specialist Henry Sale said building homes that are going to look similar would be impossible without the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers.

“They are the backbone of our organization and they come out every day and I can’t thank them enough for that,” said Sale. “If I’m being honest, what they do is seriously what allows us to operate every day.”

Sale said this home will be an energy-efficient home, which will keep the energy bill cheaper than the average home. He said once their job is done Saturday night, they can coordinate plumbing and electrical work.

If you’re interested in applying for a home, you can contact the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity by clicking here.

