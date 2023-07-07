Big 3 concert prepares to rock the weekend

Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - Three up and coming country stars will play in Gwinn this weekend.

Gabe Bailey, a rising YouTube star, Jordan Harvey, a global Scottish country star, and Emily Ann Robert a finalist from the Voice will all take the stage.

It’s $20 for a standard ticket, and $120 for a VIP ticket.

A portion of the proceeds will be going to the Gwinn VFW

“Its first year so we just hope that everybody comes out and really kind of takes it in and enjoys it,” said Jessica Styer, president of the Big 3. “It’s the first time that there has been a concert here in Gwinn. Just bring your lawn chair and have a great time.”



The concert will be from 7:00pm-11:30pm Saturday evening.

