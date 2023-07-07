906 One Wheel Rentals is now open for business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 906 One-Wheel Board Rentals, LLC is now open in the west end of Marquette County.

Negaunee Resident Josh Mellon rents one wheel board out of his house. Rentals start at $10 for half an hour, $59 for half a day, and $100 for a full day.

Mellon said he decided to do this because he wanted to give the community something new to try, especially since it’s summer and people are looking for fun new things to do.

“I want to make them accessible, and I want to get more people riding them because to ride with a group is a blast and there’s nothing like it once you learn how to ride. The experience of just floating I mean it is just amazing,” said Mellon.

If you are interested in renting a one-wheel, Mellon’s cell phone number is 906-291-0558, or click here.

