75th Annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival now underway
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Chassell Centennial Park
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The 75th Annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival is officially underway and will wrap up Saturday evening.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon took Upper Michigan Today on the road to Chassell Centennial Park for a look at preparations.
Judy Evert of the Chassell Lions Club says they’re ready to dish out 5,000 pieces of the crowd-favorite strawberry shortcake this weekend.
You can check out the full schedule of Strawberry Festival activities at coppercountrystrawberryfestival.com.
