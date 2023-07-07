75th Annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival now underway

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Chassell Centennial Park
TV6's Tia Trudgeon is LIVE at Chassell Centennial Park for the 75th Annual Copper Country...
TV6's Tia Trudgeon is LIVE at Chassell Centennial Park for the 75th Annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The 75th Annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival is officially underway and will wrap up Saturday evening.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon took Upper Michigan Today on the road to Chassell Centennial Park for a look at preparations.

Judy Evert of the Chassell Lions Club says they’re ready to dish out 5,000 pieces of the crowd-favorite strawberry shortcake this weekend.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon is live at Chassell Centennial Park to check out preparations for the strawberry festival.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with vending artists at the Copper Country Strawberry Festival.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with vending artists at the Copper Country Strawberry Festival.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Chassell Lions Club member Judy Evert about the weekend's schedule of events and what strawberry festival-goers can expect.

You can check out the full schedule of Strawberry Festival activities at coppercountrystrawberryfestival.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dickinson County
Mugshot of Paul Gauthier
Emergency appeal filed to reverse impending parole for Ontonagon man
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
1 in custody following police pursuit in Marquette Township
The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Update: Mechanical failure caused vehicle to drive off parking deck in Houghton
1 dead after pickup towing camper veers off US-2

Latest News

The MSO rehearsing
UPDATE: Marquette Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘POPS! in the Park’ concert on Sunday
Kellie Socia leads boys of the Ishpeming Varsity Football Team through a yoga flow.
Yoga studio helps athletes round out training during off-seasons
Upper Michigan Today - LIVE at the 75th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival
Upper Michigan Today - LIVE at the 75th annual Copper Country Strawberry Festival