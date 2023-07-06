Wife of man killed by distracted driver has hope for the future

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Justin Taskey was hit by a distracted driver on August 10, 2019, in northern Lower Michigan.

Taskey was riding his motorcycle on South Straight Highway in Tuscarora Township. He died on January 4th, 2021 due to complications from this crash after living the remainder of his life paralyzed. Taskey was 41 years old and would have celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary with his wife this year.

Kurston Taskey said no charges were pressed against the driver who hit her husband.

She said the crash could have been prevented.

“Justin was doing nothing wrong. He was following all laws, he had his helmet on, and he was just out for a cruise on his bike, which he loved to do in the beautiful weather,” Taskey said. “The distracted driver crossed over two lanes of traffic and slammed into him.”

Taskey said many of her friends and her family also ride motorcycles. She said distracted driving poses an especially significant risk for those who do.

“Motorcycles need to be treated as fair as vehicles,” Taskey said. “We need to look twice to save a life. I know that sounds cliche, but in one blink of an eye, your life can be changed forever.”

A new Michigan law went into effect last Friday that aims to mitigate one of those risks by cutting down on distracted driving. The law bans the use of all handheld devices while operating a motor vehicle.

The law also increases penalties for violations. A first offense could land drivers with a $100 ticket. That fee goes up to $250 for further offenses.

Taskey said she hopes this law decreases preventable crashes.

“I feel that, as drivers, if they’re focused on the road and their surroundings, it’s going to alleviate some of those unnecessary accidents,” Taskey said.

Taskey said if you’re driving and need to answer the phone or text due to an emergency, pull over.

“That emergency is still going to be there, and if you pick up the phone and you’re distracted, you could create another emergency or a loss to another family,” Taskey said.

Taskey hopes the new law prevents more avoidable crashes like the one that eventually took her husband’s life.

