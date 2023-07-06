Upper Michigan Today: staying positive through personal difficulties

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve been to an Escanaba High School sporting event over the past 20 years, you’ve likely come across a resident who is not only a top fan, but a volunteer assistant athletic director.

Troy Snowaert is an inspiration in Escanaba for spreading positivity not just to the school’s student-athletes, but the whole community.

He joins Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta on Upper Michigan Today to share a simple message: you CAN stay positive.

But first, Tia and Pavlina share stories of the day.

Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host on Thursday, July 6.

Now, back to Troy Snowaert.

Put simply: it’s possible to keep a positive mindset during difficult times but put realistically, it’s actually not that simple to do.

Snowaert experienced the loss of his best friend, stepson, and girlfriend all in December 2021. He says he feels like he didn’t have time to grieve at first, but once he opened up to the emotions he was experiencing, he could then learn to move forward.

Snowaert says when he finds himself getting stuck in a negative loop, he takes a deep breath and focuses on his breathing for 20 seconds. He adds that opening up in counseling has helped him move forward, along with continuing to do the thing he loves: athletics. And despite living with a disability, he wants people to know that he CAN do the things he loves and you can too if you have the right mindset.

Troy Snowaert hopes to spread the message that it's possible to stay positive during hard times.

