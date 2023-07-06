UP Michigan Works! to host Job Fair in a bag

The unique hiring event with a twist
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Are you looking for a job or looking to hire more employees? Chris Kangas, is the Talent Service Manager for Upper Peninsula Michigan Works, joins Pavlina Osta in the studio for how you can attend.

It is happening on July 13, 2023, from 10:00-2:00 p.m.

Come out to the IBEW building at KI Sawyer, 304 Avenue A, Gwinn, MI 49841

To learn more about the event click here

