Skeletal remains found in Dickinson County

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Skeletal remains found in Dickinson County this week are under investigation.

On Monday, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible skeletal remains found in the Hamilton Lakes area.

Deputies responded to the scene and contacted the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in recovering the remains.

Forensic Anthropologists from Michigan and Wisconsin have been consulted on the skeletal remains and the incident remains under investigation.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says that a physical examination will be conducted however the remains appear to be ‘old’ in nature.

The skeletal remains are not believed to be linked to any local missing persons, investigators say.

