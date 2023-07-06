Northern Michigan men’s basketball introduces Luke Mattson as Assistant Coach

Luke Mattson played at Finlandia University for two seasons.
Luke Mattson played at Finlandia University for two seasons.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan men’s basketball team has a new face on its bench.

Negaunee native Luke Mattson has been named an assistant coach, head coach Matt Majkrzak announced today.

Next season will be Matton’s first as a collegiate coach. He previously led the 14U and 16U Great Northern Elite AAU Teams for three years, and coached Munising’s D-4 First-Team star Trevor Nolan.

“We are thrilled to add Luke to our coaching staff,” Majkrzak said. “He’s someone that is highly respected in the UP and I’ve heard great things about the last four years. He’s got a great future in coaching and we are very excited that his journey will start at NMU.”

After playing at Negaunee High School, Mattson played his college basketball at Bay Community College, helping the Norse go 39-20 and win two conference titles. In 2019-20, he started in 23 games and shot 50% from the floor.

Mattson transferred to Finlandia University for his final two years, appearing in 45 games as a captain. He averaged 2.52 points per game last season, notching a season-high 10 against Kent State-Tuscarawas on February 11. Mattson graduated from Finlandia in the spring with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management.

