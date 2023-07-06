Negaunee Elks hosts Kids Day for Pioneer Days

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kicking off another day of Pioneer Days in Negaunee was the Elks’ Kids Day Celebration Wednesday.

Despite the morning rain, many still and parents still arrived at the Negaunee Ice Area for some fun activities.

Elks member and Chair of the Kids Day celebration, Jaime Crabb said this event is perfect for the whole family. great for both parents and kids.

“Kids are one of the focuses for the Negaunee Elks so, we do some simple foods, we do games, we have bounce houses for the kids, so they can come and get prizes, they can just have fun,” said Crabb.

The Pioneer Days is a long-standing Negaunee tradition. Celebrating the 150 years of Iron town, all events are community driven. Michigan State Police Department Cadet Evan Durbin said his favorite part of the annual event are the smiles from kids and being involved.

“Probably being able to interact with all the kids and the parents, giving out all of our free gear, all the key chains, stickers, bracelets, all that fun stuff and just getting them comfortable with us being here,” said Durbin.

Organizers say events like Kids Day are a success because of the support from the community.

Kids Day volunteer Jason Siik said the purpose of Kids Day is bringing community and families together.

“I think it’s about our community support. The volunteering that the Elks do and the amount of work that gets put into this, bringing the community together, families together, I think this is... we’re lucky to a have small town and the ability to do things like this and have a community that’s willing to stand behind us,” said Siik.

Pioneer Days will conclude Saturday with the Pioneer Days Parade is July 8th at 11:30am.

