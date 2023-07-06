Missing 79-year-old Ontonagon woman found unharmed

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A missing woman was found after an overnight search in Ontonagon County.

According to investigators, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wakefield Post and deputies from the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night for a 79-year-old woman who had gone missing from her home.

The investigation revealed that the woman had left her home carrying her pet cat. The woman suffers from dementia.

After extensive search efforts, the woman and her cat were both located unharmed at approximately 4:30 Thursday morning. She was treated for dizziness and dehydration at Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital and later released.

Assisting agencies include the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan DNR officers, MSP K9 units, Federal Forest Service Law Enforcement officers, Keweenaw Bay Tribal K9 officers, Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police Department K9 officers and Superior Search and Rescue.

