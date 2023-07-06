Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After three days of searching, the Lansing Police Department confirmed Wednesday the body of Wynter Cole Smith has been found.

Smith was last seen Sunday after her mother’s ex-boyfriend reportedly kidnapped her.

The announcement was made by Lansing police chief Ellery Sosebee during a press conference Wednesday night.

Wynter Cole Smith went missing on Sunday, July 2, after her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her. An Amber Alert was issued.

Lansing police confirmed that Wynter’s body was found by Detroit police officers on Detroit’s east side just before 7 p.m.

Authorities had been searching for the 2-year-old for several days, using helicopters, drones, K-9s and search parties. A $25,000 reward for information was offered by the FBI.

The Ingham County Prosecutor released the following statement:

We are devastated by the tragic news that Wynter Cole Smith was found deceased today. Our hearts are with Wynter’s family as they begin to process and grieve the unnecessary loss of a beautiful two-year old child. As this investigation transitions from a missing person to a homicide investigation, our office supports the efforts of our law enforcement partners at the state and federal level to hold those responsible for Wynter’s death accountable for their actions.

Michigan State Police released the following statement regarding Wynter’s death:

It is easy to judge humanity on the actions of one evil person. I refuse to do so, as should you. We are better than the actions of one evil person. May God bless and keep you Wynter. We wish your family peace. We are heartbroken.

The man accused of kidnapping Smith, Rashad Maleek Trice, was arrested in St. Clair Shores Monday and was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies. He is being held without bond.

According to authorities, the incident started when Lansing police initially responded to the area of BeauJardin Drive and Belle Chase Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told police that 26-year-old Rashad Trice stabbed her.

She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe Trice stole the woman’s car and fled with Wynter, who was not at the home Sunday night. Wynter was not found in the car when Trice was arrested Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

