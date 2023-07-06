Marquette Maritime Museum needs funds to ‘Raise the Roof’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Maritime Museum is seeking donations to repair its roof.

The north and east-facing sides of the roof have sustained some damage over the years, which has resulted in missing and faulty shingles. In addition to the damaged roof, there is asbestos in the building that needs to be removed.

The cost of the roof along with the asbestos abatement is approximately $155,000.

It will take around six weeks to complete and may impact the museum’s opening in 2024, making these repairs is a top priority.

Hilary Billman, Marquette Maritime Museum director, said the museum has not had a new roof since they took over the waterworks building in 1980.

“We have all of our artifacts in the building, we have museum offices, we have the gallery. Keeping everything in there safe is really important to preserve the maritime history of Marquette,” said Billman.

To help preserve the area’s maritime history, donations can be made on the museum’s GoFundMe or by stopping by during their normal hours.

On Sunday, July 9, the museum will be hosting a New Orleans ghost tour presentation to fundraise for the roof. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Maritime Museum.

