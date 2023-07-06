Manistique Folk Fest is back for another year

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Manistique Folk Fest is entering its 34th year.

There will be food vendors, crafters, and even axe throwing. This year, in place of a beer tent, attendees can purchase adult beverages from businesses participating in Manistique’s Social District. There will be games and bounce houses for the kids, too.

Schoolcraft Tourism and Commerce Executive Director and Member of the Folk Fest Committee Victoria George said the festival has been going on for so long because the community comes together to put it on.

“It brings our community together, and not only that but those that put it together are people from our community. There are people from the county, the city, Schoolcraft Tourism and Commerce, and everyone always has a great time every year,” said George.

Folk Fest is free to attend and all are welcome. It will take place on Cedar Street in Manistique Friday and Saturday.

Folk Fest Committee members would like to thank the volunteers that made the festival possible.

