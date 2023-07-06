Isle Royale National Park’s Keweenaw Waterway Cruise returns with first of two rides

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of passengers climbed aboard the Isle Royale National Park (IRNP)’s Ranger III Thursday afternoon for the return of the park’s Keweenaw Waterway Cruise.

The tour takes passengers out of the Portage Canal and Lake and along the waterway into Keweenaw Bay.

All the while, the park informs passengers of points of interest and the history of the area, from recent to prehistoric.

“We have this amazing opportunity to experience the picturesque Keweenaw Waterway,” said IRNP Ranger Bill Roth. “And only be on the boat for three hours, rather than the six hours that is typical of our voyage to Isle Royale itself.”

The cruise is also one of few opportunities for interested parties to ride the Ranger III outside of rides to Isle Royale.

“This gives the public the chance to interact with the boat in a very unique, family-friendly, lots-of-kids-on-board-here-today fashion,” continued Roth.

Dozens of children were aboard, some riding the boat for the first time.

“I hope I can make friends and explore the boat and have fun, and also enjoy the view of Houghton and Chassell,” said Quinton Schlief.

“I’m excited to go on the boat and enjoy this cruise, and I feel like my mom took me here so we can relax and chill,” added Preston Schlief.

Others think that more people should experience the ride.

“Because they can see things that people can never see, and they can see the lake and how beautiful it is,” said Mason Meneguzzo.

Still, other passengers were from out of town, visiting the area from Wisconsin as part of their vacation.

“We’ve always heard about the Keweenaw Peninsula. We had our daughter go to school at NMU in Marquette, and this was our opportunity to come and see the area, so we decided to take a vacation this way,” said Don Daul.

“He’s usually the driver of the vehicle,” added Lynn Daul. “So, he doesn’t get to see as much, so I said the cruise would be a good option for us, so he gets to look.”

The final cruise will set off on July 20th.

Check-in is at 11:45 at the IRNP Headquarters in downtown Houghton, with departure at 12:30.

Tickets are $36 for adults, years 1 to 15 are $18, and infants are free.

For to find out how to register, visit the Keweenaw Waterway Cruise page by clicking here.

