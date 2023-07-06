Ironwood to re-create photo from 100 years ago

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A lot has changed in the past 100 years - from the clothes we wear to the food we eat to the cars we drive.

While parts of life in 2023 would be unrecognizable to people from 1923, a cornerstone of a U.P. community has stayed pretty much the same.

A picture from 1923 shows that. A thousand people gathered in front of the pride of their community - the Memorial Building.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 100 years,” said Bob Tervonen, City of Ironwood Utilities Manager. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the renovation.”

While vehicles and styles have changed, the building looks the same, and that’s on purpose.

On Friday, 100 years after this photo, another photo will be taken, celebrating a century of the Ironwood Memorial Building.

“It’s full of stain glass windows,” said Tervonen. “It’s got the history. It’s got old photographs.”

The building is home to city of Ironwood offices, a courtroom, an auditorium, and bronze tablets listing area men who served during the Civil War, Spanish American War, and World War I.

Ironwood Mayor Kim Corcoran says the mayor at the time, James O’Neil, wanted to honor those veterans and everyone else who pushed the community forward.

“He thought that we really needed a grand building to show our appreciation for the ultimate sacrifice, so having that as a memorial here and for the hard-working folks that made the logging industry and the mining industry,” said Corcoran. “It’s very important that we recognize that and continue on with the legacy.”

And what better way to do that than to re-create the 1923 photo with a Tesla instead of a Model T and likely a lot fewer three-piece suits. Mayor Corcoran invites everyone to be a part of history on Friday while looking to the future.

“We want a place where people want to come they want to stay and the Memorial Building is part of that,” she said. “There is a lot of history for people to come and check out, and I think it’s a big part of the community. Come down and see.”

At 5:00 p.m. Friday, the local high school band will perform the national anthem followed by speeches, a poem and some more music. The photograph will be taken at 5:30 p.m.

