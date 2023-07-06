Hawk freakout of guitarist caught on camera

A woman strumming her guitar got the shock of a lifetime when a hawk silently crept up behind her. CNN, Nikki Kundanmal/TikTok, "The Birds"/Universal Pictures, Brittany Bronson/TikTok, UCF
By Jeanne Moos and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young woman recently got the shock of a lifetime while peacefully strumming her guitar at home.

It was a hawk sneaking up on her and her dog and making for a chaotic moment that turned into a viral video.

Watch the video like a hawk, because the hawk on the railing is going to sneak up behind Nikki Kundanmal.

She may be “contemplating giving up guitar,” but the hawk is contemplating dropping in for a snack.

Kundanmal may be blissfully unaware, but her feisty little dog Khushi started going nuts to warn her about the hawk.

“Khush hey! Uh uh, no barking! No barking! Uh uh, hey,” she says.

She notes she “yells out for her roommate who moved out months ago” as her energy drink spills onto her laptop. But the energy in the room only intensifies.

The hawk is screeching, the bowl is flying and then silence reigned. The bird flew the coop.

Commenters called this little TikTok video “a cinematic masterpiece.” Maybe it wasn’t Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” but it left viewers in suspense.

Nikki declined to do an interview, telling CNN “I’ve been very overwhelmed,” but “everything is good here.”

It sure made a hero out of little Khushi, who got off his tushy to defend mom.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Update: Mechanical failure caused vehicle to drive off parking deck in Houghton
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
UPDATE: Portion of M-553 reopens after 2-car crash slowed traffic
Chambers was arrested for delivery of meth causing death in Chippewa County
1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
1 in custody following police pursuit in Marquette Township
Generic police lights
Skeletal remains found in Dickinson County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP states
A camera operator at Yankee Stadium was carried out on a stretcher after he was hit in the head...
Camera operator at Yankee Stadium hit in the head by overthrown ball, carried out on stretcher
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
Safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy injured at Wisconsin sawmill
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia, raising questions about Kremlin’s strategy
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th