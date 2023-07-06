Feeding America West Michigan to visit Marquette County Thursday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food in Marquette County.

The pantry will be held in the parking lot of North Iron Church, at 910 Palms Avenue in Ishpeming. Distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, and the pantry is a drive-thru event, so those picking up items must stay in their vehicles.

For those who walk, or take a bus, distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Ishpeming VFW from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

