Feeding America West Michigan to visit Marquette County Thursday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food in Marquette County.

The pantry will be held in the parking lot of North Iron Church, at 910 Palms Avenue in Ishpeming. Distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, and the pantry is a drive-thru event, so those picking up items must stay in their vehicles.

For those who walk, or take a bus, distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Ishpeming VFW from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Shelden Avenue in Houghton partially blocked after truck drives off parking deck
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
UPDATE: Portion of M-553 reopen after 2-car crash slowed traffic
Chambers was arrested for delivery of meth causing death in Chippewa County
1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged
storms
Areas of thunderstorms
Fireworks explosion in western Michigan kills 1 woman, injures 9 other people

Latest News

Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
1 in custody following police pursuit in Marquette Township
MQT County Emblem
Marquette County Commission approves lease at Sawyer International Airport
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
UPDATE: Portion of M-553 reopen after 2-car crash slowed traffic
Music being played by Who Dat Brass at Blackrocks.
Blackrocks Brewery showcases annual beer