Delta County Sheriff unveils new plans to rehabilitate inmates

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new program from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office is focusing on reintegrating jail inmates into society.

The office is partnering with Michigan Works and will hold hour-long classes teaching various skills.

Sgt. Jeff Hansen said the program was started due to the lack of rehabilitation options in the county. He said this program will target a specific set of inmates.

“We’re focusing on the 18 to 25 year old younger population, which is a majority of our inmates, many of whom are involved in self-destructive crimes and when it comes to things like drug use. So, that’s the population that we’re going to target,” Hansen said.

Hansen said the program is being funded through various grants which will come at no cost to taxpayers. He said the Sheriff’s Office will go through multiple screenings to choose the best candidates for the program, which will determine the size of each class.

Michigan Works Special Initiatives Manager Darren Widder said the course is similar to a GED but will focus on building job skills and becoming more attractive to employers.

“This is the first time that we’ll be in a jail population and trying to build those skills. Which is really, for me, I think it’s where we are truly feeling that, serving those that have the most need and be able to make a really big impact,” Widder said.

Widder said the assistance doesn’t end once the inmates are allowed back into the public.

“Once they are out, we’re going to continue our services with them and [are] even looking to follow up a year afterward after they’re released. Trying to make sure they’re still on the right path as well as if they need support and making sure that we can provide that support to them,” Widder said.

Sgt. Hansen said the program is slated to start in August. Widder said the curriculum will vary depending on each inmate and will allow the inmates to focus on a specific skill.

