Daytime sunshine before weekend brush of showers, t’storms

High pressure delivers mild and mostly sunny conditions to Upper Michigan through Friday. But, the pleasant break is brief as a Canadian Prairies low brushes across the U.P. Saturday. The system brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms before showers diminish in the wake of the system’s exit early Sunday. Another system follows from the Canadian Shield later Sunday evening, spreading a new round of rain and thunderstorms through early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear with light westerly winds

>Lows: 40s/50s (colder inland)

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild; increasing clouds and showers west by evening

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy then increasing in the evening with rain showers moving in west

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, few thunderstorms then diminishing during the day

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

