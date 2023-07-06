Daytime sunshine before weekend brush of showers, t’storms

Mostly sunny start to Friday before rain, thunderstorms spread west to east Saturday.
Mostly sunny start to Friday before rain, thunderstorms spread west to east Saturday.
Mostly sunny start to Friday before rain, thunderstorms spread west to east Saturday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts

High pressure delivers mild and mostly sunny conditions to Upper Michigan through Friday. But, the pleasant break is brief as a Canadian Prairies low brushes across the U.P. Saturday. The system brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms before showers diminish in the wake of the system’s exit early Sunday. Another system follows from the Canadian Shield later Sunday evening, spreading a new round of rain and thunderstorms through early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear with light westerly winds

>Lows: 40s/50s (colder inland)

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild; increasing clouds and showers west by evening

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy then increasing in the evening with rain showers moving in west

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, few thunderstorms then diminishing during the day

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80 (warmer inland)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle appeared to have driven through a guard rail and off the deck.
Update: Mechanical failure caused vehicle to drive off parking deck in Houghton
One lane of M-553 in Sands Township was partially closed as emergency personnel responded to...
UPDATE: Portion of M-553 reopens after 2-car crash slowed traffic
Police surround vehicle in Marquette following chase
1 in custody following police pursuit in Marquette Township
Chambers was arrested for delivery of meth causing death in Chippewa County
1 of 2 arrested in Chippewa County drug bust dies of meth ingestion; second suspect charged
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the human remains were found near the...
Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dickinson County

Latest News

pleasant
Cooler and dry end to the week
pleasant
A couple of pleasant days then rain returns
High pressure brings brief reprieve before weekend brush of showers, isolated t’storms.
Thunderstorms, rain eastward before refreshing, drier weather Thursday-Friday
High pressure brings brief reprieve before weekend brush of showers, isolated t’storms.
Thunderstorms, rain eastward before refreshing, drier weather Thursday-Friday